Odd-even day 8 sees heavy traffic on Delhi roads

New Delhi, April 22: Commuters reported traffic snarls in some parts of Delhi and getting delayed in reaching their destinations on the eighth day of the odd-even traffic scheme in the capital on Friday.

Despite the vehicle restriction plan, there was a heavy rush of vehicles on the roads right from morning.

“At 11 a.m. I was stuck in heavy traffic near the Maharani Bagh flyover heading towards Noida,” Rashmi, a woman commuter told IANS.

According to several commuters there was heavy traffic between Lajpat Nagar to Ashram on the Ring Road and vehicles moved at a snail’s pace.

A similar situation was witnessed between Laxmi Nagar and Akshardham intersection in east Delhi where long lines of vehicles was seen between 9.30 a.m. to 10.30 a.m..

Heavy traffic was also reported from Chirag Delhi to Nehru Place and between Dhaula Kuan to Safdarjung hospital in South Delhi during office hours as a truck and a DTC bus had breakdowns at the Savitri flyover and near Safdarjung hospital respectively.

According to Delhi traffic police, heavy traffic was reported during office hours, especially between 9 a.m. to 10.30 a.m., and it was heaviest at ITO, near Akshardham, Maharani Bagh area and Nehru Place in the morning hours.

The second phase of the odd-even scheme began on April 15 and will continue till April 30. The first phase was between January 1 and 15 this year.

Under the odd-even scheme, which is aimed at battling pollution, petrol and diesel driven vehicles with even registration numbers can ply only on even dates and those with odd numbers on odd dates.