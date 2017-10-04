ODF Maharashtra finds defecation zones in Bandra-Kurla , Mahim,Sion and Wadala

Mumbai,Oct04:Maharashtra declares open defecation free (ODF) at an event in Worli on Sunday, HT photographers found evidence to the contrary at Mankhurd, Shanti Nagar in Wadala, the Mahim railway track, Antop Hill, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mahim Causeway, and Somaiya Ground in Sion.

HT photographers visited these spots between 6.43 am and 8.20 am and found that it was business as usual. Scores of men could be seen defecating in the open, some carried cans of water.

Earlier too such claims had been exposed. Then the BMC had claimed that the areas under its jurisdiction were free of open defecation and that it happened only on Railway and central government land.

But on Sunday morning, open defecation was on even in areas under the BMC.

Here’s what HT photographers saw at Versova Beach at 6.34am on Sunday. (Shashi S Kashyap/HT)

At Sunday’s function, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis was at pains to clarify that the state could become free of open defecation only when people changed their habits.

“Why is the state government in hurry to declare its ODF status? Even a simple walk around the city, without any expert surveyors, will be enough to refute this claim. The declaration is a PR exercise,” said GR Vora, member, F/North citizen Federation.

The Centre revalidated Mumbai’s status as an ODF city on Thursday.