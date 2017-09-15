Odisha: 230 students fall ill after consuming mid-day meal at different schools

Kalahandi/Odisha, September 15: Around 230 students, including 150 girls fell ill after eating food in different schools at Malkangiri and Kalahandi districts in Odisha. According to reliable sources, Ramkrishna Gond, Project Administrator of Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) said that 150 girls of a government school fell ill with symptoms of food-poisoning at Badapada in remote Chitrakonda area of Malkangiri after eating breakfast today.

Ramakrishna Gond further said that the affected girls at the school for tribals were immediately rushed to a local hospital after the children complained of vomiting, loose motion, nausea and stomach pain. They were aftrerwards shifted to the hospital at Chitrakonda for better medical treatment. He said that an investigation would be conducted to ascertain the cause of the incident. Besides Gond, Malkangiri district Collector K Sudarshan Chakravarthy visited the hospital to inquire about the condition of the girls.

Similar incidents took place in the state yesterday. Over 80 students of five schools fell ill after eating mid-day meal at Kalahandi on Friday. according to officila sources, the students of schools at Luma, Kubri, Bandhpari, Ranjendrapur and Dangri villages under Lanjigarh block complained of vomiting, nausea and stomach pain after eating the mid-day meal yesterday.

According to reliable sources, the affected students were taken to the government hospital at Biswanathpur and two of them were referred to the Bhawanipatna government Hospital. The mid day meal for 176 schools of Lanjigarh block was prepared and supplied by a trust and the cooked food is sent to different schools by vehicles.

The district education officer (DEO), sub-collector and tahasildar visited the location Biswanathpur in order to monitor the situation. Pradip Kumar Naik, the district education officer said that over 80 students of five schools were affected and provided with medical treatment in hospital. Some of them got discharged from hospital after treatment. He added that the situation is under control and the affected students were recovering fast. Kalahandi Collector Anjan Kumar Manik said that the cause of illness would be ascertained after inquiry which was in progress.