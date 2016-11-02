Odisha : 3 more children succumb to Japanese Encephalitis, death toll up to 80

November 2, 2016 | By :

Bhubaneshwar, Nov 02: The deadly Japanese Encephalitis virus has claimed over 80 lives in Odisha’s Malkangiri district as on 1 November, with the death of three more children. The death toll has been climbing at an alarming rate and panic has been spreading to the neighbouring districts as well.

As per the official sources, discussions with national-level experts are being held for control measures and vaccination drives will be conducted in Malkangiri in the last week of December.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is scheduled to visit Malkangiri on Friday to take stock of the situation.

The deadly disease originates from pigs and spreads to humans, mostly children, through mosquitoes. Symptoms of Japanese Encephalitis include fever, nausea and fatigue.

Tags: , , , , ,
Related News
For education to his children; This Odisha man carves 8 km mountains 
Odisha: 230 students fall ill after consuming mid-day meal at different schools
Father sells 10 year old son for 25000, bought sari for wife, anklet for daughter and mobile, alcohol for himself
Odisha: Three dead, over 20 injured in bus-truck collision at Khurda
Woman activist beaten up by police while protesting against wine shop in Odisha
Odisha prays as surgery of conjoined twins Jagannath, Balaram begins at AIIMS
Top