Odisha assembly adjourned for the day as a tribute to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa

Bhubaneswar, December 6: The Odisha assembly adjourned for the day on Tuesday as a tribute to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, who died on Monday night.

When the house assembled, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who will attend the cremation, moved an obituary motion.

“Her death is a great national loss. The people of Odisha stand in solidarity with the people of Tamil Nadu in this hour of grief and bereavement. I pray that her soul may rest in peace,” he said.

Patnaik said Jayalalithaa enjoyed a huge mandate and was known for her administrative talent and political sagacity.

Opposition leader Narasingh Mishra said her death was a great loss to Tamil Nadu and the nation. IANS