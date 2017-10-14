Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to provide assistance of Rs 500 per month to patients with blood disorders for their transportation cost for blood transfusion.

BHUBANESWAR,Oct14:: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday announced that the State Government will provide an assistance of Rs 500 per month to patients with blood disorders for their transportation cost for blood transfusion.

Speaking at an event organised to celebrate Voluntary Blood Donation Day-2017 here, Naveen said the State Government has been providing blood to patients suffering from thalassemia, haemophilia and sickle cell diseases free of cost.

“We have adopted latest technology for screening of blood on a pilot basis at six blood banks in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Berhampur and Burla. The expenditure incurred for the Nucleic Acid Test (NAT) is borne by the State Government. Annually, Rs 12 crore is being spent for screening of blood. This facility will soon be extended to other blood banks of the State,” he said.

As blood transfusion is always associated with the risk of infections, the Chief Minister hoped, the practice of appropriate clinical use of blood would be improved for its optimal use.

“Odisha has 14 blood component separation units, including the private units to prepare components of blood for the optimal use of scarce drug and avoid unnecessary transfusion. The Government will soon open seven more such units at Balasore, Baripada, Keonjhar, Koraput, Bargarh, Balangir and Rourkela besides four more at Jharsuguda, Dhenkanal, Phulbani and Bhawanipatna next year,” Naveen said.

All blood banks of the State have been linked with Noida-based National Institute of Biologicals for Hemo-Vigilance programme for ensuring blood safety.

“We have many proposals in the pipeline to ensure to improve blood transfusion service in the State. The proposals include provision of blood collection vans at nine major blood banks, automation of blood grouping and cross matching in the blood banks collecting 10,000 units of blood per annum, increase the number of Post Graduate seats in transfusion in SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack besides opening day-care centres at Balasore, Kandhamal and Rourkela for blood disorder patients,” he added.

The CM felicitated 27 institutions and organisations including Jeevan Bindu, Ama Odisha and Satyasai Society for successfully organising blood donation camps. Among others, Health Minister Pratap Jena, MP Prasanna Patsani and Bhubaneswar North and Central MLAs were present.