Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik ,was hurled eggs by NSUI activists who were arrested

Baripada (Odisha),Oct28: Activists of the National Students Union of India (NSUI) were arrested for allegedly hurling an egg at Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik during his visit to Mayurbhanj district, police said on Friday.

Four NSUI members, the student wing of Congress, who had shown black flags and hurled an egg at Patnaik during a function at Suliapada government high school on Wednesday, were arrested on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rakesh Singh condemned the arrests and alleged that NSUI members were beaten up and injured by the BJD workers and demanded action against the persons involved.