Odisha doctor arrested by ACB on bribe charge for operation

Bhubaneshwar,Oct1:An assistant professor in MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Berhampur was arrested by anti-corruption vigilance wing in Odisha for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a man for conducting operation and treating his newborn.

A trap was laid in which Dr Arun Kumar Das, Assistant Professor, Paediatric Surgery was caught red handed on Friday by vigilance officers for demanding and accepting illegal gratification of Rs 10,000 from complainant Suraj Chouhan ofNabarangpur district, a vigilance release said.

The complainant had alleged that his newborn required an operation and treatment and he had requested Das for performing the operation and proper treatment but the doctor demanded Rs10,000 for the purpose, it said.

A trap was laid on Friday and the accused was caught red handed in his chamber in the Paediatric Department of MKCG Medical College & Hospital, Berhampur by the Vigilance Officers of Berhampur Division, while accepting the bribe from Chouhan, it said.

Das was arrested and forwarded to court on which remanded him to judicial custody, the release added.