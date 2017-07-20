Odisha garments manufacturing company will install 100 water purifiers across the city, each with 500 litres capacity

Bhubaneswar,July20: Good news for citizens of the Temple City as a leading garments manufacturing company will install 100 water purifiers across the city, each with 500 litres capacity.

The first water purifying machine will be installed in front of the office of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC). A simple ground breaking ceremony was held today for the purpose, by BMC Mayor Ananta Narayan Jena, in presence of Deputy Mayor K. Shanti.

Any person can collect UV purified water from the purifying machine, which is free and as long as there is water and power supply, users can avail water from the machine.

For each water purifier the company will invest Rs 2.5 lakh, but the water and power supply will be ensured by BMC or any partner on PPP basis, who would be interested to install the machine near their campus but should come forward with water and power supply.



However, the rider is that as the tank has a capacity to store 500 litres of purified water, a user can get water till there is water in the tank. If the water supply is 24X7, then the purifier can decant water round the clock.

To ensure better and efficient operation security provision and lock and key facility would be added as per the demand of the situation. The overall technical maintenance will be ensured by Dollar Industries India Ltd.