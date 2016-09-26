Odisha government rapped for laxity in coastal security

Bhubaneswar, Sep 26 (IANS) The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India has rapped the Odisha government for failing to achieve the objective of securing the state’s coastline.

“The objective of securing the coastline of the state through establishment of Marine Police Stations and sea patrolling was not achieved despite receipt of financial assistance from Government of India under Coastal Security Scheme,” said a CAG report on General and Social Sector for the year ended March 2015.

The report was tabled in the state assembly on Monday. Odisha has a 480-km-long coastline.

The report said the state government even failed to utilise the fund sanctioned by the Union government for basic infrastructure under the scheme.

The scheme was implemented in the state in two phases with effect from 2005 to 2016. The Centre had sanctioned Rs 15.85 crore as of March 2015.

“Out of Rs 3.49 crore received under Phase-1 during 2005-11, Rs 23.87 lakh was not utilised as of September 2015, even after delay of more than five years,” said the report.

Only 31.07 per cent of the total funds received under Phase-II was utilised. The reasons for the poor utilisation were mainly due to non-construction of buildings, jetties, etc., it added.

Besides, equipment and vehicles were either not purchased or utilised for other purposes. The required manpower in the marine police stations was also not deployed.

“The utilisation of available manpower and equipment was not adequate as sea patrolling was conducted only for 2,805 hours as against requirement of 81,000 hours during 2012-15,” said the report.

–IANS

cd/ask/dg