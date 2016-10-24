Odisha : Government sounds coastal alert over cyclonic storm

Bhubaneswar, Oct 24 : The Odisha government has ordered complete preparedness in all districts, especially in the coastal region, as a cyclonic storm is developing over Bay of Bengal and is likely to hit the state on October 26 and 27, officials said here on Monday.

“The state government is prepared to face any eventuality. All district collectors, especially those in the coastal region, have been alerted. They have been told to be in a state of complete readiness,” Special Relief Commissioner Pradipta Mohapatra told media persons here.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has convened an emergency meeting on Tuesday to review the situation.

According to the weatherman, the present deep depression over Bay of Bengal, centred about 930 km rast-southeast of Gopalpur, is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm, move northeastwards and reach close to north Myanmar coast.

“It will intensify into a cyclonic storm by this evening. The impact will be felt in Odisha on October 26 and 27,” said Bhubaneswar Met. Office Director Sarat Chandra Sahu.

Thereafter, it is likely to recurve initially north-northwestwards skirting Myanmar coast and then northwestwards towards northwest Bay of Bengal, according to an Indian Meteorological Department forecast.

Distant Cautionary Signal Number One (DC-I) has been hoisted at all ports in Odisha and the fishermen have been advised to be cautious while venturing into interior/distant sea along the Odisha coast during the period of alert.