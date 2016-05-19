Odisha issues cyclone alert, prepares to face impact

Bhubaneswar, May 19 : With the met office predicting Cyclone Roanu to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm, Odisha government today issued alert in at least 12 districts and asked authorities to be prepared to face eventualities.

The alert has been issued in 12 districts in coastal, southern and northen regions keeping a watch on the movement of the cyclone, Chief secretary A P Padhi told reporters after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reviewed the cyclone preparedness.

“Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has directed all departments to remain alert to face the eventuality likely to be caused due to Cyclone Roanu. The districts have been told to keep food stuff and other essential materials ready,” Padhi said.

The wind speed in Odisha coast is likely to remain within 100 km per hour and 10 teams of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and fire service personnel have been asked to be ready for operation,he said adding the government will arrange more personnel if required.

Padhi said the chief minister has said there should be no compromise on preapredness and he will have a video conference with collectors of coastal and southern districts this evening.

Leave of all government employees has been cancelled on May 20 and May 21 which may be extended depending the situation, he said.

As the IMD has predicted damage to thatched huts, minor damage to power and communication lines due to breaking of branches and to pucca roads in coastal areas and major damage to the kutcha roads, Padhi said the rescue teams have been provided necessary equipment for road clearing and power restoration.

Besides opening of control rooms in all the districts, the collectors have been told to activate satellite phones for smooth communication, he added.