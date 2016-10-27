Odisha seeks investments in five major sectors

Kolkata, Oct 27 (IANS) Odisha on Thursday sought investments in five major sectors including tourism and food processing and said its Vision 2025 aims at roping in business projects worth Rs 2.5 lakh crore providing direct and indirect employment for 30 lakh people.

Describing Odisha as the future manufacturing hub of eastern India, Minister of Industries Debi Prashad Mishra said Odisha had chalked out a concrete 10-year industrial development plan.

“The new Odisha Industrial Development plan, Vision 2025, aims to attract investments of Rs 2.5 lakh crore and generate direct or indirect employment for 30 lakh people,” he said.

Mishra met more than 25 Kolkata-based companies and held a series of one-on-one meetings with the investors ahead of ‘Make in Odisha’ conclave scheduled in Bhubaneswar from November 30 to December 2.

“We are looking at investments in tourism and downstream industry, food processing, plastic chemical and petrochemicals and textile and apparel primarily,” Mishra said at a press conference.

He also participated in a road show, as part of a promotional campaign, to showcase manufacturing and investment opportunities in Odisha.

Mishra said they were looking at investments from Bengal as the two states have socio-economic affinity and proper connectivity.

“Many Bengal investors I met today are eager to extend their business to Odisha, looking at the facilities and business environment there,” Misra said.

Odisha Mining Corp Chairman Sanjeev Chopra said Odisha was “already in a different league to outrun the competing states like Jharkhand, Bengal and Andhra Pradesh, in terms of drawing business.

“Odisha has a longer coast line than Andhra and Jharkhand. It is also rich in minerals and has facilities of low cost living and easy availability of manpower.”

