Odisha: Shocked over removal of women’s shawls, CM Naveen Patnaik tells assembly

Bhubaneswar, Dec 7 : Expressing shock over the removal of black stoles/shawls of women by security men at a public event, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday said a probe was on and authorities have been warned against repetition of such incidents in future.

Patnaik told the state assembly that the Inspector General of Police, Western Range, Rourkela, is inquiring into the incident.

“I strongly share the concern of this august house on the issue of removal of black ‘odhanis’ (shawls/stoles) of women by security personnel at a government programme on December 4. When I came to know, I was shocked,” the Chief Minister said.

The security officials had allegedly removed black shawls/stoles of women who had gone to participate in a rally in Sundargarh district of Odisha.

“I called up the Home Secretary and the Director General of Police and warned against such conduct that denigrates human dignity and warned against repetition,” Patnaik said.

The DGP was asked to conduct an inquiry and take action against erring security men.

“My government is sensitive and fully committed towards empowerment and preserving the dignity of women. I am also against any inconvenience to people while enforcing the security protocol and earlier directed police several times in this regard,” the Chief Minister told the house.

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Radharani Panda claimed that similar incidents had taken place at Bargarh and Brajrajnagar in the state also but the Chief Minister did not mention these incidents in his statement.

–IANS