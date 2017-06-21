Odisha State govt to set up four more science centres in different parts of state to popularize science and technology among people

Bhubaneswar,June21: The State Government has decided to set up four more science centres in different parts of the State to popularize science and technology among people.

A resolution in this regard was passed at the first governing body meeting of the State Council of Science and Technology presided over by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday.

A science centre has already been set up at Tukurla in Bargarh district. The four new centres will be opened at Keonjhar, Jeypore, Gopalpur and Khandapara.

The council decided to implement the new biotechnology policy-2016. Besides, a decision was also taken to initiate steps to open science laboratories in schools.

A resolution was adopted to create five thematic divisions of the council. The division will look after agriculture, water, energy and environment while the second one will be for research and development, start-ups, innovation and consultancy.