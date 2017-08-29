Odisha: Swine Flu death toll increases to 29, totally 297 people infected

Odisha: Swine Flu death toll increases to 29, totally 297 people infected. Photograph:Twitter

Bhubaneshwar/Odisha, August 29: According to official sources, the death toll in Odisha due to swine flu increased to 29 on August 29 with 2 more deaths. The total number of infected persons increased to 297. The reliable sources said that a 33-year old man died at The All India Institutes of Medical Sciences  at Bhubaneshwar and another 72-year old person died at Shrirama Chandra Bhanj Medical College in Cuttack yesterday. Out of the total 881 samples tested for swine flu also called as H1N1 virus, around 297 were tested to be positive.

Previously, the state government issued guidelines to both government and private hospitals for the treatment of swine flu patients. According to media reports, it was claimed that at least 3 persons lost their lives in the state due to dengue.

