Odisha: Three dead, over 20 injured in bus-truck collision at Khurda

Bhubaneshwar/Odisha, September 11: A bus and truck collided on the National Highway 57 near Sarua in the Khurda district of Odisha. Around three people lost their lives and around 20 were injured in the collision.

