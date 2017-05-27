Odisha Vigilance sleuths raids at five places belonging to Anganwadi worker with Rs 2 crore

Bhubaneshwar, May27:Odisha Vigilance sleuths today conducted simultaneous raids at five places belonging to Anganwadi worker of Balabhadrapur village under Pattamundai block in Kendrapara district, Shailendri Pradhan on allegation of amassing assets disproportionate to her known sources of income.

According to reports, the raids were conducted by five Vigilance teams at her houses in Balabhadrapur, Kendrapara, Bhubaneswar and two other places.

Assets worth Rs 2 crore were traced during the raids, a senior Vigilance official said.

On the other hand, investigation has started into the supplying of chhatua by a self-help group (SHG) operating from her house.