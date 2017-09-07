Woman activist beaten up by police while protesting against wine shop in Odisha

Odisha/India/September 7: Women activists in a village in Odisha were recently beaten up by the police while protesting against a wine shop in the district.

According to reports, Activists in Kendrappada village were protesting against the wine shop as it was reportedly getting children in the vicinity addicted to alcohol.

They also slammed the Odisha government after it was reported that pouched liquor was available in exchange of rice worth a rupee in the district. (ANI)