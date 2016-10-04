Odisha’s shame :Woman’s family forced to carry her body on their shoulders

New Delhi: Within two weeks of shameful incident of a tribal woman’s family compelled to carry her body in a trolley-rickshaw due to lack of transport facilities, a worst kind of the same incident has come into news. Family members of a woman were forced to carry her body on their shoulders in Odisha’s town Kabisuryanagar on Monday.

The deceased, Sunya Das, aged 21 was undergoing treatment in Kabisuryanagar hospital and died on Monday. The families asked the hospital authorities for a vehicle as their home was a couple of miles away from the hospital. However, the hospital authorities failed to provide them vehicle, as a result of which the bereaved family had to carry the corpse on their shoulders.

Neither the police nor the hospital authorities showed any concern towards the incident. One the one hand, the hospital could not be contacted, and on the other hand police showed absolute ignorance about the matter.

The incident has occurred even after the State Government launching ‘Mahaprayana’ scheme under which facility of transporting dead bodies from hospitals to their homes is provided.