Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin named ICC Cricketer of the year

New DElhi, Dec 22: India’s Ravichandran Ashwin wins the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy after being named ICC Cricketer of the Year 2016 and is also ICC Test Cricketer of the Year.

Virat Kohli was named captain of the ICC ODI Team of the Year. Misbah-Ul-Haq won the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award at the 2016 ICC Awards as he became the first Pakistan player to win the award.

First reactions from the cricketer: “Its an absolute pleasure to be awarded with this great honour. It feels great to follow the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid in being named as the ICC Cricketer of the Year. To also win the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year makes it even better.”