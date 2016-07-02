Offensive by Bangladesh security forces to end IS hostage crisis in Dhaka restaurant

Dhaka July 2: Terrorist group Islamic State (IS) has claimed that its gunmen have killed 24 people and wounded 40 of them in the attack at a restaurant in the diplomatic quarter of the Bangladeshi capital late Friday.

Security forces have launched an offensive to end an unprecedented hostage crisis at a restaurant in the diplomatic zone of Bangladesh’s capital here early Saturday.

Heavy sound of explosion started to rock the area at 7:40am,

Reuters reported that security forces were preparing to try to free around 20 hostages, including several foreigners, from the restaurant in an upmarket area after gunmen stormed the building killing at least two policemen.

Bangladeshi Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) is preparing an operation to free hostages from the Dhaka restaurant

Gowher Rizvi, an adviser to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, told Reuters that security forces were trying to negotiate a way out of the crisis, failing which they would launch an offensive to end the siege.

Police said eight to nine gunmen attacked the Holey Artisan restaurant in the Gulshan district of Dhaka that is popular with expatriates.

The assailants, believed to be carrying assault rifles and grenades, exchanged sporadic gunfire with police outside for several hours after the attack, which began around 9pm local time on Friday.

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack. Bangladesh police denied that assertion, saying that two police officers had been killed and at least 20 people wounded.

Italian and Indian nationals are among the hostages, said a duty officer at the Rapid Action Battalion’s (RAB) control room.

Italy’s ambassador to Bangladesh, Mario Palma, told Italian state TV that seven Italians were among the hostages.

“It is a suicide attack. They want to carry out a powerful and bloody operation and there is no room for negotiation,” Palma said.

The hostage crisis marks an escalation from a recent spate of murders claimed by Islamic State and al Qaeda on liberals, gays, foreigners and religious minorities, and could deal a major blow to the country’s vital US$25 billion garment sector.

Last year, several Western retailers temporarily halted visits to Dhaka following the killing of two foreigners.