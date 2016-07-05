Officer injured in suicide bomber attack on Indonesian police station

Lahore, July 5: A police officer was injured when a suicide bomber attacked a police station in Solo, Indonesia, today.

The Dawn reports that the attacker forced his way into the yard of the station in the city on Java island and argued that he wanted to go to the canteen, following which he forced his way in using a motorbike and blew himself up.

In January, a suicide bombing and gun attack in Jakarta left four civilians and four attackers dead, the first major attack in Indonesia for seven years.

Indonesia, which is the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation, has come in the list of nations recently suffering deadly attacks.

According to reports, several Indonesians have travelled to the Middle East to join the militants, stoking fears that extremist groups are being revived and more attacks are imminent. (ANI)

