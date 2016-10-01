Hyderabad, Oct 01: The official logo of S.S Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali: The Conclusion, the second and final part of the franchise, was released here on Friday.

The logo, with the tag line Why Kattapa Killed Baahubali was released by Rajamouli.

“We will wrap up the shoot by December. Some scenes and two songs are pending as of now. The film will release on April 28, 2017,” Rajamouli told reporters.

First look of Baahubali 2 the conclusion will be out on 22nd oct, a day before Prabhas’ birthday#WKKB pic.twitter.com/2Fc2ifIg3a — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) September 30, 2016

He also revealed that on Friday the teaser of Baahubali animation series will be launched on Amazon Prime.

The first look of Baahubali 2, according to Rajamouli, will be released on the eve of actor Prabhas’s birthday on October 22.

The film also stars Rana Daggubati, Sathyaraj, Tamannaah Bhatia and Ramya Krishnan.