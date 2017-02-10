The official mascot ‘Kheleo’ was unveiled for FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017

New Delhi, Feb10 : With 238 left for the the start of the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017, the official mascot ‘Kheleo’ was unveiled at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here today.

In a sparkling ceremony attended by the Sports Minister Vijay Goel, and the chairman of the Local Organising Committee, and AIFF president Praful Patel, the young and charismatic face of the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017, a clouded leopard called ‘Kheleo’, was introduced to hundreds of football fans.