Official vehicle of Ambassador Melba Pría , was painted in bright yellow and orange flowers at the Jawaharlal Nehru University

New Delhi, Jun 2: The Mexico Auto, which has been in the news from day one for its unique position of being the official vehicle of Ambassador Melba Pría here, was painted in bright yellow and orange flowers at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) by Mexican street-artist Senkoe. The Mexican artist has painted colourful traditional Mexican motifs, flowers on the roof of the auto, which are commonly found in the textiles of Oaxaca. Yesterday’s event was an attempt by the Embassy of Mexico to showcase the traditional Mexican art and culture to the people of India.

According to Ms Pria, Delhiites have had positive reactions to this rickshaw, as it pays homage to Indian cultural tradition. They also appreciate the fact that it may be less polluting than a four-wheeler.

Pria considers the autorickshaw an efficient mode of transportation and says that the attention it has received has made it a fun and creative way to promote Mexico and its artistry. Compared to the gas-guzzling sedans and SUVs used by most foreign delegates, Pria’s auto – like other autos in the capital – runs on CNG, a more eco-friendly alternative to fuel. Ms Pría was born in Mexico City, where she obtained a degree in Sociology and International Relations from the National Autonomous University of Mexico.

In the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, she has served as Director General of Federal Affairs, Director General of Mexican Communities Abroad and Director General of Public Diplomacy.