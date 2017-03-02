Officials at war with each other, no time for governance, alleges VD Sateeshan.

Thiruvananthapuram, March 2: The Kerala unit of the Congress party has described the nine-month-old government of Pinarayi Vijayan as “utter failure”. It opined that senior officials are engaged in a free-for-all among themselves.

The top officials are at war with one another and have very little time to spare for governance, said Senior Congress legislator VD Sateeshan, while seeking leave for an adjournment motion. He had also said that the Vijayan government has failed on all fronts.

“Most of the top officials, from the Chief Secretary to senior bureaucrats and top police officials, are now seems to be busy with court cases. It is strange that some of these cases have been filed by the ‘agents’ of these officials against their adversaries,” said VD Sateeshan.

Apparently, Sateeshan was referring to the incident of Vigilance Director Jacob Thomas raiding the homes of senior IAS officials like KM Abraham and Tom Jose earlier. Abraham seeks a probe against Thomas also.

VD Sateeshan also pointed out the observation made by the Kerala High Court last month that “things have come to a stage where ‘Vigilance Raj’ is what prevails in Kerala”.

In accordance with the various actions of the Vigilance Department, the file movement has become extremely slow, more or less to a stop. “With the Vigilance Department on a rampage, government officials are afraid to take decisions for the fear of cases getting registered against them and, therefore, governance has come to a standstill.”

While responding to these charges, Vijayan observed that differences of opinion between officials were usual to come up and it had happened earlier as well.

“But once a decision is taken, then all officials shall comply with it. With regard to the complaints that have come up against officials, how can the state government be held responsible if people file complaints?

"At present, there are no issues between officials. In the beginning, file movement was slow and there were 18,000 files before me. But today it has been reduced to 200," said Vijayan.

The Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala took on Vijayan by citing to reports that even the Chief Secretary of the state was preparing to leave at one point of time. Later he had led the opposition out of the House in protest against the alleged absence of governance.

“We all agree that difference of opinion between officials happen, but the problem is you have not intervened. You have been an absolute failure as your government even failed to send the list of police officials for the President’s Medal.”

“You have been in this post for nine months and all along you have failed to act on time. It is also baffling to note that even confidential reports are now easily available and reach the hands of people who use these to file cases against officials. It has never happened before,” Chennithala said.