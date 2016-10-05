Ohio college students shot dead in robbery at Miami university

Ohio,Oct5:Two Ohio college students have been shot in an apparent robbery at a house campus. Police say the two male students were shot Tuesday night near the campus of Miami University. The victims told police that two other males shot them and then took off.

The victims were taken to area hospitals. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. Police have not released their names.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting. No arrests have been made.

Police are encouraging students to use caution and report any suspicious activity.

Miami University is a public university located in Oxford, about 35 miles north of Cincinnati.