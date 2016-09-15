Ohio police kills 13 year old boy who pulls a BB gun

COLUMBUS, Ohio ,Sept15: Police in Ohio responding to a report of an armed robbery shot and killed a 13-year-old boy who they said pulled a gun from his waistband that was later determined to be a BB gun.

It happened Wednesday night in Columbus.

Police said officers were responding to a report of an armed robbery involving multiple suspects. When they arrived on the scene, they said the victim told them that a group of people approached him and demanded money. The victim said that one of them had a gun.

Police said the officers saw three males matching the descriptions of the suspects and tried to speak with them, when two of the suspects fled on foot.

“Officers followed the males to the alley … and attempted to take them into custody when one suspect pulled a gun from his waistband,” police said in a statement early Thursday. “One officer shot and struck the suspect multiple times.”

The suspect, later identified as 13-year-old Tyree King, was taken to a children’s hospital, where he died.

The male with King was identified, interviewed and released pending further investigation. Police said additional suspects were being sought.

The officers and the other suspect were not injured.

Police said upon further investigation it was determined that King’s gun was actually a BB gun with an attached laser sight.

Police said the incident is under investigation

