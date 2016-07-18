Oil leak forces Hawaiian Airlines to make emergency landing in Tokyo

Tokyo, July 18 A Hawaiian Airlines plane was forced to return to make an emergency landing at Tokyo’s Haneda airport on Monday after the pilot noticed a hydraulic fluid indicator was reading unusually low.

The Airbus 330 made an emergency landing at one of the runways at Haneda around 1.30 am

None of the 293 passengers and crew onboard Flight 458 were injured as a result of the emergency landing.

According to a statement from the airport as well as the transport ministry, an oil leak was also detected on the plane and upon landing eight of the Airbus A330s tires blew out, after puncturing, forcing the plane to remain on the tarmac after daybreak, as service people replaced the tires.

The stranded plane caused some delays at Japan’s busiest airport, with flagship carrier Japan Airlines forced to cancel some of its domestic flights.

According to a statement on the airport’s website, however, no international flights had been affected.

Officials expected the runway to remain closed until late morning, prompting the cancellation of at least 14 domestic Japan Airline flights and causing delays to other flights, NHK said.

Hawaiian Airlines said in a statement that a new aircraft will be sent to Haneda to transport Honolulu-bound passengers to their original destination and added that mechanics were inspecting the aircraft.

(IANS)