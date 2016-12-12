OK Jaanu Aditya Roy-Shraddha starrer trailer released

Mumbai,Dec12:Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor, who mesmerised the audience with their romance and sizzling chemistry in ‘Aashiqui 2’, are back with director Shaad Ali’s ‘Ok Jaanu’. The trailer of this movie — a collaboration of producers Karan Johar, Mani Ratnam, composer AR Rahman and lyricist Gulzar — releases today.



Directed by Shaad Ali, the romcom features Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor. The adorable couple was earlier seen together in Aashiqui 2 and the translation of their chemistry onscreen has been mesmerising. The trailer of the movie is released today (December 12).

Ok Jaanu portrays modern-day practical love story of a career-oriented, realistic couple, who fell head over heels in love with each other. Aditya essays the role of an animation expert and Shraddha plays an architect. While Aditya wishes to go to USA for his career, Shraddha plans go to Paris to pursue her further education in architecture.

They meet, like each other and then decide to live-in together, in order to spend as much time possible before they part ways for their respective careers. Their togetherness and love for each other grows as time passes by. And the day comes, when Shraddha gets admission into her dream school. Then, the mayhem of mind and heart begins and makes the rest of the story.

The trailer focuses on both practical and emotional sides of the story, making it a balanced tale. Aditya and Shreddha look charming together.

Catch the romance in cinemas on January 13, 2017.