This OK Jaanu still of Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor will melt your heart

Mumbai, Nov 16: Bollywood is known for quirky love stories in the town and we have always liked them anyway! One such love story was Aashiqui2 which also a debut movie of Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor.

After the success of the film, the two were rumored to be dating each other. Soon there came the news of their split and we hoped whether they will work together.

The duo then reunited for their next movie ‘OK Jaanu’ and their fans were beyond happy! OK Jaanu is a remake of a superhit South Indian film ‘OK Kanmani’ directed by Mani Ratnam.

The songs were composed by A R Rahman and were popular in the south.

OK Jaanu director Shaad Ali who considers Mani Ratnam as his mentor, decided to make the remake and roped in the same music director.

The movie will the screens in January, 13 next year and here were got to see the glimpse of it!

Earlier while talking about the movie, the Fitoor actor said that he was very excited about the movie and his character.

He said, “After a while I am doing a relaxed happy normal character so very excited. OK Jaanu’ is releasing in January, produced by Dharma Productions, directed by Shaad Ali (blushes) and me, ” as reported in Business Standard. The love flick is a Dharma Production movie and so we have no second thoughts on how wonderful the pair will look on screen.

Dharma recently delivered a super hit movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, another love story with Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya in the lead.

The movie was loved by the audience despite all the controversies it was surrounded with! OK Jaanu also has been into the talks as the protagonists share a special bonding since their debut.

Here is a new still from the movie and it is romantic na?

It’s November & you already feeling like ‘move on 2016, 2017 brings our Jaanu couple back’ #2MonthsToOKJaanu #AdityaRoyKapur @shraddhakapoor A photo posted by Dharma Productions (@dharmamovies) on Nov 13, 2016 at 2:47am PST

The still which is in black and white shows Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur in a very intimate moment. Aashiqui couple are looking cute as always and the still gives us new vibes of the film.

Dharma Productions posted this photo on Instagram to raise the excitement of their fans. They had a rather interesting caption that said, “It’s November & you already feeling like ‘move on 2016, 2017 brings our Jaanu couple back’ #2MonthsToOKJaanu #AdityaRoyKapur @shraddhakapoor.”

Earlier, Shraddha and Aditya were spotted discussing about the movie with Shaad Ali. Dharma posted the picture of that saying that the excitement level was at the top. If you have’nt seen the picture, here we have it for you!