Okinawa Autotech launches its high-speed electric two-wheelers at Rs.43,702

New Delhi ,Jan 23:Okinawa Autotech Pvt. Ltd, on Monday launched its high-speed electric two-wheelers/scooters for the Indian market, Ridge e-scooter at a price of Rs 43,702 (ex showroom, New Delhi).

Jeetender Sharma, MD, Okinawa Scooters India said, “Being an Indian company, our vision is to be a leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer by offering a solution to the daily commuting needs of the average person. We aim to empower all our stakeholders through products that add to their lifestyle without subtracting anything from the environment. By making technology and nature ride together, Okinawa is poised to create a revolution in India’s transportation space.”

Electric Motor:

It’s zero emission vehicles clock speeds of 55+ km/hr. The Okinawa Ridge e-scooter can cover distances of almost 200 km and offers dual charging systems while the normal mode takes anywhere between 6-8 hours.

Features:

Okinawa’s vehicles are equipped with state-of-the-art technology that provides the best of performance and sustainability. Furthermore, these vehicles are fitted with unique utility features such as anti-theft alarm, speedometer, Central locking smart controller (with EABS) as well as an Eco and power mode of operations.

Design:

In terms of looks and aesthetics, Okinawa Ridge e-scooter is an aerodynamically designed scooter that will appeal to riders from the ages of 18-60 years. The scooter is available in colour combinations of red, green-gold, red-white and white. Alloy wheels, tubeless tyres and telescopic suspension further empower the vehicle to handle any kind of terrain. Moreover, the Ridge e-scooter has a loading capacity of 150 kg.