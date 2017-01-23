Okinawa Autotech launches its high-speed electric two-wheelers at Rs.43,702
New Delhi ,Jan 23:Okinawa Autotech Pvt. Ltd, on Monday launched its high-speed electric two-wheelers/scooters for the Indian market, Ridge e-scooter at a price of Rs 43,702 (ex showroom, New Delhi).
Electric Motor:
It’s zero emission vehicles clock speeds of 55+ km/hr. The Okinawa Ridge e-scooter can cover distances of almost 200 km and offers dual charging systems while the normal mode takes anywhere between 6-8 hours.
Features:
Okinawa’s vehicles are equipped with state-of-the-art technology that provides the best of performance and sustainability. Furthermore, these vehicles are fitted with unique utility features such as anti-theft alarm, speedometer, Central locking smart controller (with EABS) as well as an Eco and power mode of operations.
Design:
In terms of looks and aesthetics, Okinawa Ridge e-scooter is an aerodynamically designed scooter that will appeal to riders from the ages of 18-60 years. The scooter is available in colour combinations of red, green-gold, red-white and white. Alloy wheels, tubeless tyres and telescopic suspension further empower the vehicle to handle any kind of terrain. Moreover, the Ridge e-scooter has a loading capacity of 150 kg.