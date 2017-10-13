Oklahoma City metro area experiences 3.1 magnitude quake

A U.S. Geological Survey preliminary report says a 3.1 magnitude quake was recorded at 9:46 a.m. about 11 miles (18 kilometers) northeast of Oklahoma City.

No injuries or damage are reported. Geologists say damage is not likely in quakes below magnitude 4.0.

Thousands of earthquakes have been recorded in Oklahoma in recent years. Many of the temblors have been linked to the underground injection of wastewater from oil and natural gas production operations and state regulators have directed oil and gas producers to close some wells and reduce injection volumes in others.