Ola campaigns against drunken driving; installs breathalyzers for patrons to check alcohol levels

New Delhi, September 19: Taxi aggregator Ola has announced its partnership with Hauz Khas Village Traders Association to encourage patrons and visitors of leading pubs and bars in Hauz Khas Village to take a safe and specially discounted Ola Cab ride after a night out with friends.

As part of this initiative, Ola has also installed digital breathalyzers in Hauz Khas Village to ascertain if their alcohol in blood ratio is within the prescribed limits.

Rolled out on Friday last week, this campaign will continue for 3 weeks. Hundreds of people visiting HKV benefited from this drive over the weekend and took a safe Ola Ride back from their favorite party place in the city.

“Through this unique campaign, we are encouraging people to take a safe ride back home instead of driving drunk, post partying and do their bit to make our roads and cities safer. We will extend similar programs to other parts of the city and will continue to put in our efforts to curb the menace of drunken driving,” said Business Head – North at Ola, Deep Singh.

“Due its immense popularity, Hauz Khas Village area is also facing traffic congestion issues and apart from this awareness drive; we will also work closely with the association to streamline the traffic situation in the area,” added Singh.

“Hauz Khas Village is one of the most popular party destinations in the city and attracts a lot of youngsters and tourists. The area gets extremely congested with the number of cars that come in, especially over weekends. This would help in bringing down the vehicular traffic levels in the area and would also discourage patrons to indulge in drunken driving,” said Chairman South Delhi Municipal Corporation, Shailendra Singh.

Ola has been spearheading campaigns for safe rides and safer roads in the region. Ola associated with Delhi Police and a number of leading pubs in North Delhi for a similar activity earlier this year.

“I am thankful to Ola for extending its support to HKV Traders Association through their unique campaign to discourage drunken driving. It is crucial that we create awareness around the issue of drunken driving and make people realize that there are easy alternatives available in the market through which they can avoid driving after consuming alcohol,” said President HKV Traders Association, Satinder Sarna.