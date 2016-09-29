Ola driver harasses woman in Bengaluru, forces her to smoke

Bengaluru, Sep 29: The ordeal of women passengers with app-based cabs shows no signs of letting up.

On Monday night, a cab ride back home turned into a nightmare for a young woman lawyer in Bengaluru. The Ola cab driver allegedly asked her uncomfortable questions and nearly forced her into smoking a cigarette.

The woman complained about her horrifying experience on Ola’s social media page. “Around 9 pm , I booked an Ola from Vittal Mallya Road to Hebbal. The ride started out as another normal ride – non intrusive and the cabbie minding the roads,” she posted.

From this point, her comfortable ride started turning uncomfortable. “The cabbie from this point started asking me questions like – Do you drink? Are you a housewife? How come you are out so late?”

At Mariyampalya, the driver abruptly stopped the car and stepped out to get two cigarettes. “When he got back, he told me that I have to smoke one fully. I kept the cigarette in my hand and gave him directions,” the lawyer said.