Ola expands its ‘Micro’ services across 75 Indian cities

New Delhi, Apr 27: Ola, the app-based cab aggregator announced its newest category, Ola Micro’s expansion to 75 cities across India here today. Ola Micro is the company's newest pocket friendly air-conditioned cab offering at Rs. 6/km. Expanding its presence from metros to tier I and tier II cities, Ola Micro has witnessed potential grow in just seven weeks. The taxi aggregator company has scaled the services up from just seven cities to 75 cities across India, given the immense popularity and demand that it has witnessed since its launch in late February, 2016. While Ola Micro has been a hit with users in large cities for regular cab travel, given its attractive price point, the unique offering has also seen immense uptake in tier II and tier III towns. In its second phase of expansion, Ola Micro was brought to the ‘metros of tomorrow,’ cities and towns that were fast growing markets and are witnessing immense potential to become the next metropolitans. The most recent phases of expansion have been into smaller towns that have very few affordable mobility options. Micro has the potential to grow as the most consumed mobility offering in each of these towns in the near future. “Ola Micro has seen rapid acceptance and popularity in just a matter of weeks since its launch, compelling us to take it to over 75 cities within a short span of time. With Ola Micro, we are making a comfortable air-conditioned cab ride at just Rs. 6/km, affordable to millions of Indians. Like we had predicted a month ago, Ola Micro has taken the lead as the fastest growing category on our platform,” said Head of Categories and CMO Ola, Raghuvesh Sarup. “This new category and its runaway success is proof to Ola’s popularity as the leading choice of mobility for millions of Indians. We will continue to innovate by solving for unique local needs of consumers and partners, and are committed to building mobility for a billion Indians in the time to come,” added Raghuvesh. Ola’s leadership position in the Indian mobility market is further consolidated by a range of category innovations that serve unique local needs including auto-rickshaws on demand, shuttle services and e-rickshaws in Delhi-NCR, which was launched recently by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.