Ola initiates ‘Help Delhi Police’ campaign against drunken driving

New Delhi, Apr 12: India’s most popular mobile app for transportation, Ola has associated with Delhi Police and leading pubs in the city to campaign against the menace of drunken driving. The cab aggregator in its newly launched campaign will offer people to take a free and safe Ola Prime ride after a night out with friends at Delhi clubs. Ola is aiming to educate and sensitize citizens on road safety thereby helping Delhi Police focus their scarce manpower resources towards constructive policing. In the same attempt, the company has setup digital breath analyzers at various locations to help patrons ascertain if their alcohol in blood ratio is within the prescribed limits. Ola also encouraged people to take a cab ride instead of choosing to drive after they party. “Safe roads are a priority for us and instances like drunken driving not only lead to loss of human life and property, but also bring tremendous pressure on the system to curb these issues. I would like to congratulate Ola for extending its support to the Delhi police through their unique campaign to discourage drunken driving by installation of breath analyzers at pubs and party hotspots in the city as well as offering safe rides to the citizens for free. While we are doing a lot from our end to curb drunken driving in Delhi; initiatives like these will go a long way in making our roads and cities safer,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police, North District, Delhi, Madhur Verma. Ola has been spearheading campaigns for safe rides and safer roads in the region. Recently, Ola deployed more than 500 shuttles to ferry over 10,000 people to their homes from popular party hot-spots around Delhi NCR on New Year’s Eve. “It is an honor to partner Delhi Police in its ongoing effort to educate and sensitize citizens to act responsibly, thereby making the city a better place. Through this unique campaign, we are encouraging people to take a safe ride back home instead of driving drunk, post partying and do their bit to make our roads and cities safer,” said Business Head – North at Ola, Deep Singh. Ola provides safe and reliable transport to millions of customers in India. It has more than 350,000 cabs and more than 80,000 auto and taxis on its platform in 102 cities across the country.