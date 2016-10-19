Ola and Uber cabs can directly be booked from Google search on your smartphone

Bangalore,Oct19:Users can find directions and choose from a menu of ride service options straight from Google Search app or through the mobile search browser, the company said in a blogpost.

On request for specific information such as “Uber to Bangalore airport” or “Ola to Bangalore airport”, the app/ browser directs the user to select a service and automatically opens the app to book the ride, all in just one tap.

“With this, users will be able to order, explore and make quick comparisons about the best estimated taxi fare directly from Google Search results on their mobile,” said Sanket Gupta, Programme Manager, Google.

Commuters will get to see a tab for ride services, both Uber and Ola, with fare estimates and pick up times if a car is available near their location.In cases where the app is not installed on the device, Google Search will show a link to install the app.