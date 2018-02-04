Old Kingdom tomb discovered in Egypt | 4,400-year-old tomb has paintings of ‘Hetpet’

Cairo, Feb 4: In a new discovery, that will excite those interested in archaeology across the world, an Egyptian archaeological mission has found an Old Kingdom tomb of a lady called “Hetpet”, who was a top official in the royal palace during the end of the Fifth Dynasty.

The 4,400-year-old tomb was discovered near the country’s famed pyramids at the Giza plateau just outside Cairo, the Antiquities Ministry said

According to Egyptian authorities, the tomb was found during excavation work carried out in Giza western cemetery, which houses tombs of the Old Kingdom.

The tomb, unveiled to the media on Saturday, is made of mud brick and includes wall paintings in good condition depicting Hetpet.

The Old Kingdom is the period in the third millennium (c. 2686-2181 BC), which is also known as the “Age of the Pyramids.”

The newly discovered tomb of “Hetpet” has the architectural style and the decorative elements of the Fifth Dynasty with an entrance leading to an L-shaped shrine with a purification basin said, Mostafa Wazir, secretary general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities

There also a rectangular arcade lined with incense and offering holders. “There is also a naos with a yet missing statue of the tomb’s owner,” he said.

The tomb has wall paintings depicting “Hetpet” standing in different hunting and fishing scenes or sitting before a large table receiving offerings from her children.

“Scenes of reaping fruits, melting metals and the fabrication of leather and papyri boats as well as musical and dancing performances are also shown on the wall. Among the most distinguished paintings in the tomb are those depicting two monkeys in two different positions,” he said.