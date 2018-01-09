Old Monk kingpin, Kapil Mohan passes away

Ghaziabad/Uttar Pradesh, Jan 9: Entrepreneur and Chairman of iconic rum brand ‘Old Monk’ passed away on Saturday.

He has been serving as the chairman and managing director of the Mohan Meakin Ltd which manufactures the Old Monk and several other popular alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

Kapil Mohan was 88 when he suffered a cardiac arrest at his residence in Ghaziabad.

The classic dark rum launched by Mohan Meakin Ltd in 1954 with its distinct vanilla flavour made this Indian product world famous and the biggest Indian Made Foreign Liquor.

The company witnessed a drop in recent years and it was overhauled by McDowell’s No.1 Celebration Rum as the largest selling dark rum.