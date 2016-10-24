Old Nazi military base discovered in the Arctic

Arctic,Oct24:A secret Nazi military base in the Arctic has been discovered by Russian scientists. The site – located on the island ofAlexandra Land 1,000km from the North Pole 0150 was constructed in 1942, a year afterAdolf Hitler invaded Russia.

It was codenamed “Schatzgraber” or “Treasure Hunter” by the Germans and was primarily used as a tactical weather station. The base was abandoned when the scientists stationed there were poisoned by polar bear meat in 1944 and had to be rescued by a German U-boat.

It has been rediscovered 72 years later and more than 500 objects have been found, including a batch of well preserved documents, the Daily Mail reported. The ruins of bunkers, rusted bullets and other relics dating from the Second World War have been discovered at the site, many of which remain in a good condition having been preserved by the cold weather.

The island was vital during the Second World War as the meterological reports it produced were essential for planning the movement of troops, submarines and ships. The name given to the base has led some to believe it may have had another secret mission – with some specialists speculating that it might have been used for the pursuit of ancient relics.

Alexandra Land was a disputed territory for a number of years but is now part of the Russian Federation. Russia is thought to be looking to build its own permanent military base there today.