Old Notes worth Rs. 4 Crore seized from Maharashtra trader

BHOPAL,Nov12: Police have seized unaccounted cash worth Rs. 4 crore in demonetised Rs. 1,000 denomination notes from a Maharashtra-based trader at a checkpost in Burhanpur district in Madhya Pradesh.

The seizure was made last night, Burhanpur Superintendent of Police Anil Singh Kushwaha said.

“We seized the currency from Shabbir Hussain, a trader based in Malkapur in Buldhana district of Maharashtra, during a screening at the checkpost. The entire cash stock was in the scrapped Rs. 1,000 notes,” the SP said.

Police have informed Income Tax officials about the seizure and they are carrying out a further probe into it.

“It is possible that in view of the demonetisation of the high denomination currency notes, the trader might have been taking the cash for donating it to a community trust in Burhanpur town,” Mr Kushwaha added.

Since the by-poll for Nepanagar assembly seat in Burhanpur district is scheduled to be held on November 19, intense checking has been going on based on the directives of the Election Commission, especially in the border areas, the officer said