Oldest wooden pagoda in China enters Guinness World Records

Beijing, Sep 29 :A nearly 1,000-year-old wooden pagoda in Chinas northern Shanxi province, has been declared the worlds tallest wooden pagoda by the Guinness World Records.

Wu Xiaohong, a Guinness World Records notary, granted the certificate to Wang Xinjun, director of an agency responsible for the pagodas protection, state-run Peoples Daily reported.

Wu said it is a classic example of ancient Chinese wooden structures and a physical embodiment of Chinese culture and intelligence.

Built in 1056 during the Liao Dynasty, the 67.31 meter pagoda is also called the Sakyamuni Pagoda of Fogong Temple, the oldest wooden multi-storied structure in the world.

It is as famous as the Leaning Tower of Pisa in Italy and Eiffel Tower in Paris, the report said.

With 3,000 cubic meters of wood weighing 2,600 tonnes, the octagonal-shaped pagoda was built with no nail and has withstood earthquakes and survived wars.