Olympian PV Sindhu appointed as Group-I officer in Andhra Pradesh.

Hyderabad/Andhra Pradesh, July 27: Rio-Olympic silver-medallist PV Sindhu was on Thursday issued an appointment letter for the post of Group-I officer here in Hyderabad. Presenting the offer letter, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said he is hopeful that Sindhu would surely bring more laurels to the country in the time to come.

“Issued an appointment order to @Pvsindhu1 for the post of Group-1 officer. Hopeful that she’ll bring more laurels to the country,” Naidu tweeted. The 21-year-old shuttler has been working with Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) since 2013 and is currently an assistant manager (sports) at its Hyderabad office.

Although Sindhu missed out on gold in Rio de Janeiro, she scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman athlete ever to win silver at the Olympics. She also became the fifth Indian woman to clinch a medal in Olympics history after Karnam Malleswari, Mary Kom, Saina Nehwal and Sakshi Malik.

In a bid to honour the shining badminton star, the Telangana Government had felicitated Sindhu with Rs 5 crore cash reward, a residential plot in Hyderabad, while the Andhra government presented her a cash award worth Rs 3 crore. In addition, the Andhra Pradesh Government had offered her a Group-I officer job of her choice at the felicitation function itself, but Sindhu has now decided to take it up.(ANI)