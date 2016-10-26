Olympic Champion Yelena Isinbayeva calls for joint efforts to fight doping globally

Moscow, Oct 26 : The fight against doping abuse in sports should be waged by common efforts on a global scale and not be restricted by awareness-raising work in Russia only, two-time Olympic Champion Yelena Isinbayeva has said.

Recently established Russian Independent Anti-Doping Commission held its first educational seminar on Tuesday attended by heads of Russian sports federations, famous athletes and experts from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), reports Tass.

“Doping is the global problem and our guests today confirmed this fact,” Isinbayeva said on Tuesday.

“However, it is realistic to eradicate this problem by joining efforts and not only within the frames of an awareness-raising work in a certain country.”

“The rules must be the same for everyone despite the religious affiliations or the colour of the skin and it is stipulated by the Olympic Charter,” Isinbayeva, who was elected on August 21 as Russia’s representative in the IOC Athletes’ Commission, added.

On July 25, the Russian Olympic Committee’s executive board approved the establishment of the independent public anti-doping commission.

The decision to form the commission came after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced in mid-July that the ROC could set up an independent public commission on the issues of fight against the abuse of performance enhancing drugs.

The presidential proposal followed an array of sanctions against Russian sports over accusations of doping abuse.