Oman Air is plans to expand its network in India, with almost 50 additional weekly flights expected to be launched by 2018

Oman, June 2: The Times of India quoted the Omani national carrier’s CEO, Paul Gregorowitsch, as saying that he plans to operate 175 weekly flights to India within two years, up from 126 at present, with further expansion possible in the futureCEO Paul Gregorowitsch reveals that airline could add almost 50 weekly flights.

“We are in the first phase trying to look in increasing our frequencies to the existing destinations where we have today 126 weekly frequencies to 175 per week by 2018,” Gregorowitsch was quoted saying. “We have currently 21,147 seats per week. We are looking to increase it to total 29,820 flights by 2018 and hope to increase further to 40,000.”

The increased capacity will depend on the bilateral negotiations between Oman and India, however.

These allocations were increased last November, allowing for an additional 5,131 seats between the two countries.

“India is an extremely important destination for Oman Air and being the fastest growing economy in the world it offers a huge potential,” Gregorowitsch added.

The Muscat-based carrier currently flies to multiple Indian destinations, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Kozhikode, Hyderabad and Goa.

Source: traveldailymedia.com