Omar Abdullah should condemn act of separatists instead of putting onus on Mehbooba Mufti: BJP

Srinagar/Jammu and Kashmir, April 10: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today termed as “unfortunate” the violence in Kashmir during the by-election and asserted that National Conference working president Omar Abdullah should condemn the act of separatists instead of putting the onus on Mehbooba Mufti’s government.

BJP leader Ravindra Raina told ANI, “This is very unfortunate incident and I say these separatists are murderers of democracy. I hope Omar Abdullah will criticise these anti-democratic people.”

Raina further stated that the Kashmiris were willing to cast their votes but the trouble creators forced them to remain in their houses.

“The common masses in Kashmir were interested in casting their votes. Women, youngsters in large numbers came out of their houses and cast their votes. But unfortunately, the separatists, Pakistani elements created fierce psychosis atmosphere,” said Raina.

Expressing confidence of winning both Anantnag and Srinagar seats in the by-polls, the BJP leader said that Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Tasaduq Mufti should not succumb to pressure.

On the other hand, Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir said Tasaduq Mufti can’t decide on his own and postpone the Anantnag by-polls slated for April 12.

“The voters should be allowed to exercise their votes. We alert the government in the all-party meeting ahead of the by-polls about the terror atmosphere in Kashmir. But now, we cannot postpone the election at the last moment,” Mir told ANI.

Earlier in the day, Tasaduq Mufti, who is the brother of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, had called on the Election Commission to postpone the Anantnag by-polls.

The development comes in the wake of the Valley being on lockdown following the death of eight civilians in clashes with the security forces.

Following the escalation of violence on Sunday, internet services have been suspended in Kashmir Valley till the Anantnag by-polls on April 12.

Besides, all Kashmir University exams scheduled to be held up-to-the Anatanag by-polls have been postponed. New dates for the same will be notified separately.(ANI)