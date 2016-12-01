Omar Abdullah’s shocker: ‘Irresponsible statement’ by ministers sparked Nagrota attack

December 1, 2016 | By :
Jammu, Dec 01: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah sparked a controversy by saying “irresponsible statements” by senior Union ministers provoked the terror attack on the Nagrota Army camp.
The ministers in their statements post the surgical strike (September 29) had provoked Pakistan by saying now it will not dare target India, Omar said.
The BJP immediately lashed out at him with party spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao saying Omar’s statement was “completely irresponsible.”
BJP’s Siddharth Nath Singh called the statement “outlandish”, adding that the NC leader was “conveniently” trying to put the blame for the Nagrota attack on Indian leaders, especially the defence minister.
Tags: ,
Related News
Rajnath Singh’s visit to Jammu and Kashmir: Omar Abdullah reminds him of PM Modi’s I-day promise
Independence day 2017: Omar Abdullah denied PM Modi over ‘Kashmir remark’
Removing Article 35 (A) will terminate state subject laws, fears Omar Abdullah
Opposition needs to shift strategy in 2019 elections: Omar Abdullah on Ahmed Patel’s victory
Omar Abdullah should condemn act of separatists instead of putting onus on Mehbooba Mufti: BJP
Omar Abdullah should condemn act of separatists instead of putting onus on Mehbooba Mufti: BJP
Parties must start planning for 2024: Omar Abdullah
Top