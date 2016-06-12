Omar Saddiqui Mateen identified as Orlando nightclub shooter

Orlando, June 12 : Law enforcement officials have identified Omar Saddiqui Mateen as the gunman in a mass shooting at Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Fla., that killed 50 people Sunday.

Unnamed law enforcement officials confirmed the 29-year-old’s identity to CNN andABC News.

Mateen was known to the FBI as someone who sympathized with the Islamic State, but there was no indication of him planning to carry out an attack. Investigators also haven’t found evidence linking him to the militant group also identified as Daesh, ISIS and ISIL.

FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Ronald Hopper said investigators were, “looking at all angles right now” to determine a motive.

“We do have suggestions that that individual may have leanings towards that, that particular ideology,” Hopper said, referring to Islamic extremism. “But right now we can’t say definitively, so we’re still running everything around.”

Mateen, who was born in New York and lived in Fort Pierce, Fla., was killed by police during a shootout. Law enforcement officials said he was armed with a handgun and an assault rifle when he opened fire at the nightclub around 2 a.m.

He worked as a private security guard and rented a car to drive to Orlando.

Mateen’s father, Mir Seddique, told NBC News that the he was unaware of any plans for his son to commit attack and added that it “had nothing to do with religion.”

“We are saying we are apologizing for the whole incident,” he said. “We weren’t aware of any action he is taking. We are in shock like the whole country.”